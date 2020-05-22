Discussion
Aayush G
Maker
Hey PH 👋🏾, After months of work, @yvonne_chen2, @archerdw, @dkb868 and I are happy to launch Lipoker, the easiest way to play online poker with your friends. We built Lipoker because we searched far and wide for an easy place to play poker online during quarantine, and didn't find any good options. Let us know if you have any feedback or feature requests, we'd love to help :) Features - 🙅♀️ No download - 🙅♀️ No signup - 👍 One click link sharing - 📷 In-game video chat and messaging - 🤑 Leaderboard to track earnings - 🌟 Simple and intuitive UI - 😇 Beginner friendly (current hand and hand rankings) Future Plans - 💰Easier betting options (min raise, 1/2 pot, etc.) - 💸 Venmo payouts integration - ⏱ Countdown timers - 📷 Better video support on Safari
