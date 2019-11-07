Lionheart
Guided mobile audio storytelling
#3 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Jordan
Maker
Hey everyone! Thanks so much for checking out my MVP of Lionheart. I built Lionheart because for me as a storyteller and audio lover I wanted a way to hear stories in short 15 minutes bursts from everyone. I wanted people to get the same experience I get when I write in my personal journal and read them later. If you have any questions please don't hesitate to contact me here or on twitter @jordanwcjackson
UpvoteShare