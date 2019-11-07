Log InSign up
Lionheart

Guided mobile audio storytelling

Lionheart is an audio journal app that enables you to break the barrier and encourage you to record a story of your life by guiding you through the three stages of the hero’s journey.
All Dragons Must Be SlainAll dragons must be slain. This is no play on words. From religious symbolism to medieval lore dragons are used to describe the darkest parts of ourselves, the things that keep us up late at night and has a unconscious control over our lives.
Maker
Hey everyone! Thanks so much for checking out my MVP of Lionheart. I built Lionheart because for me as a storyteller and audio lover I wanted a way to hear stories in short 15 minutes bursts from everyone. I wanted people to get the same experience I get when I write in my personal journal and read them later. If you have any questions please don't hesitate to contact me here or on twitter @jordanwcjackson
