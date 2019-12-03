Log In
Lionbridge AI Annotation Platform

All-in-one data annotation platform for machine learning

We’ve created an all-in-one platform that allows machine learning teams to prepare training datasets for machine learning. Upload data, add your team and build custom datasets in hours.
Hi, I’m Charly - product lead at Lionbridge AI. We’re excited to announce that in addition to providing managed data collection/annotation services, Lionbridge is now giving customers direct access to our annotation platform. This means that you’ll be able to design and manage data annotation tasks right on the Lionbridge platform. We'd love to offer you all a trial to see how we can accelerate your model development. Any feedback is highly appreciated!
