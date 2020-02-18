Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Linqo
Linqo
A new way of sharing articles
Chrome Extensions
Social Media Tools
Tired sharing article's text by switching to social media and type ">" and "command + v"?
You can use Linqo to share remarkable part of articles with people beautifully and quickly ✨
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
kazumicho
Maker
👋 Hi , I am kazumicho and I'm a creator of Linqo. I hope you'll like the idea. I will be happy to reply to your questions, suggestions and improvements or your feedback.
Upvote
Share
an hour ago
久川善法
it is amazing
Upvote
Share
an hour ago
Send