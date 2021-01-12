discussion
Patrick Sullivan
MakerCo-Founder & CTO at Linq
Hey Everyone 👋 We are very excited to announce our newest networking product: the Linq Band for Apple Watch! Linq allows you to build customized profile pages and quickly share them through our NFC and QR enabled product line. While playing with some of our early product prototypes, we thought "Wow, this technology would be super convenient right inside our Apple Watches." So after months and months of iteration, we are super excited to launch! With the Apple Watch Band, we are bringing networking into the digital, post-COVID age by combining contactless technology with products that people are already using. Our goal is to reduce the friction of networking down to a simple gesture, a tap, so that people can focus on building relationships. Let us know if you have any feedback or questions, we are excited to hear from you! (P.S. if you use the code PH-LAUNCH you can get 20% off on the site) Thanks ❤️
