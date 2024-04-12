Launches
Linky Notes
Linky Notes
Create rich, interconnected notes with blocks
Linky Notes: Create interconnected notes with text blocks, each editable and stylable. Link notes for seamless navigation. Duplicate templates, tag, and organize in a clean interface. Perfect for organizing thoughts effectively.
Productivity
Writing
Notes
Linky Notes
Expo
2,031 upvotes
Expo was crucial in developing Linky Notes. Hot reloading streamlined testing, while EAS Build and Submit simplified release, allowing me to focus on crafting the best app possible.
About this launch
Linky Notes by
Linky Notes
was hunted by
Yasuhiro Yamamoto
Productivity
Writing
Notes
Yasuhiro Yamamoto
Featured on April 13th, 2024.
