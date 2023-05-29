Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
LinkTion
LinkTion
Your LinkedIn on Notion
Visit
Upvote 13
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Elevate your professional profile with the perfect blend of functionality and versatility. LinkTion combines the best of LinkedIn and Notion, offering a seamless platform to showcase your achievements, skills, education, and interests.
Launched in
Human Resources
Career
Notion
by
LinkTion
Remotebase
Ad
Build remote engineering teams in 24 hours
About this launch
LinkTion
Your LinkedIn on Notion
0
reviews
13
followers
Follow for updates
LinkTion by
LinkTion
was hunted by
Tham (Sylvia) Nguyen
in
Human Resources
,
Career
,
Notion
. Made by
Tham (Sylvia) Nguyen
and
Mai Quang Tuan
. Featured on May 30th, 2023.
LinkTion
is not rated yet. This is LinkTion's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report