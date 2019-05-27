Anonymously store and organize links to your favourite online content with linkstore.app. A single passphrase gives you access to your collection from any browser on any device.
No personal data is ever collected so your saved links will always be anonymous.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Dev ShahaniMaker@dev_shahani · 3p Developer Tools, Shopify
👋🏽 I built linkstore using Meteor JS (React with SSR + MongoDB). I wanted to build a bookmarking solution that was: 1. Anonymous (who wants to save adult content using their real email?) 2. Capable of including and excluding saved entries with tags (show me results that are: software, -tutorials, -js) 3. Super fast (try it out and let me know how it feels) Happy to answer any questions!
Upvote Share·