linkstore.app

anonymously store and organize links to your fav content

Anonymously store and organize links to your favourite online content with linkstore.app. A single passphrase gives you access to your collection from any browser on any device.
No personal data is ever collected so your saved links will always be anonymous.
Dev ShahaniMaker@dev_shahani · 3p Developer Tools, Shopify
👋🏽 I built linkstore using Meteor JS (React with SSR + MongoDB). I wanted to build a bookmarking solution that was: 1. Anonymous (who wants to save adult content using their real email?) 2. Capable of including and excluding saved entries with tags (show me results that are: software, -tutorials, -js) 3. Super fast (try it out and let me know how it feels) Happy to answer any questions!
