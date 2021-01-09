discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Samo Drole
MakerProduct Designer
Hey, Product Hunters Linksistent started as a side project out of frustration with an overwhelming number of outdated Figma links. As a designer, you have to constantly update stakeholders with the latest designs. You might use a multitude of documents or shared folders to keep the team up to date as you iterate through designs. No matter how good the process, it’s always a struggle to keep the team updated. So I built Linksistent to help us (designers) an easy way to share up-to-date links with the product team. With this approach, PMs, Engineers, DM, and other team members always have quick access to the up-to-date design links without asking you over and over again. Give it a try if you have the same struggles, and let me know if you like it (or hate it).
Share