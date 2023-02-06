Products
LinkOut

LinkOut

Create personalized LinkedIn cold messages with a click

Free Options
Embed
Increase your connection rate significantly. Visit a LinkedIn profile and generate a personalized cold message with a single click. Save hours of thinking and writing personalized introductions and cold messages.
Launched in Browser Extensions, Chrome Extensions, Sales +1 by
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thanks for checking out LinkOut — I'd really love to know if LinkOut makes a good first impression with you. Any kind of feedback, not only regarding website, extension and quality of generated messages is really appreciated. What do you think?"

The makers of LinkOut
About this launch
0
reviews
12
followers
was hunted by
Julius
in Browser Extensions, Chrome Extensions, Sales. Made by
Julius
. Featured on February 7th, 2023.
Upvotes
12
Vote chart
Comments
5
Vote chart
Day rank
#34
Week rank
#64