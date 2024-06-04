Launches
Incentivize any on-chain actions

Linkko is a growth acquisition platform where projects can set up incentive offers for users when they stake/deposit/trade/buy/hold any tokens.
Growth Hacking
Web3
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Alchemy Supernode
Great partner and key data provider for our analytics
About this launch
Linkko by
was hunted by
Maxime Berger
in Growth Hacking, Web3. Made by
Maxime Berger
Antoine Nguyen
Pierre Doucet
. Featured on June 5th, 2024.
is rated 4.9/5 by 14 users. It first launched on July 26th, 2023.
