Linkko
Incentivize any on-chain actions
Linkko is a growth acquisition platform where projects can set up incentive offers for users when they stake/deposit/trade/buy/hold any tokens.
Growth Hacking
Web3
Linkko
Alchemy Supernode
567 upvotes
Great partner and key data provider for our analytics
Linkko by
Linkko
was hunted by
Maxime Berger
in
Growth Hacking
,
Web3
. Made by
Maxime Berger
,
Antoine Nguyen
and
Pierre Doucet
. Featured on June 5th, 2024.
Linkko
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 14 users. It first launched on July 26th, 2023.
Upvotes
44
Comments
2
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#68
