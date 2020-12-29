discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Akash Joshi
MakerFounder of linkish.io
Hey everyone, I am ecstatic to show our first in line product called linkish. linkish is the dream platform for people who are sick of their boring bookmarks and don't want to open 50 browser tabs just to find what is in them. Now embed content from your links in your dashboard. Who is it for? : Bookmark manager for individuals : Import bookmarks from different sources and organize Content curation tool for researchers : Save research links with unlimited highlights Visual board for creatives : Images / videos / audios embedded in one place Link manager for companies : Manage links collaboratively and securely with your team What does it do? : Save from anywhere : Save links from extension or dashboard, import links from browsers or other apps Tagging : Add tags for faster access, linkish will tag them under see, watch, listen, read categories Nested collections : Save new links in nested topics or import browser bookmarks with the nested folders kept intact Link manager for companies : Manage links collaboratively and securely with your team Share with friends : Share link collections privately with your friends or colleagues or publicly with anyone Web Highlighter : Highlight text on a web page and it will be highlighted when you visit the page again Save links as PDF : Your favorite site down after you bookmarked it? Save your bookmark links as PDF Broken link finder : Finding old bookmark links as dead now? Find broken links and delete them with one-click Duplicate link finder : Bookmarked one link in multiple folders? Find and delete duplicate links with one-click Coming soon : 10 GB storage per month, ability to encrypt your content, integrations and many more features
Share