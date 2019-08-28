Discussion
HunterPro
Nile
I regularly curate content for my audience on NoCode.Tech via my newsletter - Great CTR, but thats people leaving my world and entering someone else's. @nicolemarfer's Linkiro.com is a great way to drive those users back to NoCode to see parts of my website or find new content. A few tools in the space but Nicole's stands out for design, ease of use and ability to add things like re-targetting pixels to the links. Powerful stuff!
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! I'm the co-founder of Linkiro and I have over 10 years experience in online marketing. As a marketer, building an engaged audience is tough. It's even harder to get an audience you worked so hard to build to engage with your brand, product or offer. We built Linkiro to help marketers, content curators, bloggers, and business owners drive traffic back to their website through the content they curate on platforms such as social media. Not every brand out there produces their own content. Many of them are really good at finding and curating great content that their audience will love. Linkiro helps you reclaim some of the lost traffic by adding things such as retargeting pixels, popups, and mail forms on the websites you share. I'm excited to share this with the Product Hunt community and we're here to answer any questions! And we'd also love any feedback you can share with us. Happy Hunting :) - Nicole
