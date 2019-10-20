Linkin.bio by Later 2.0

Discussion
Cindy Chen
Maker
Hey everyone, I’m Cindy, one of the co-founders of Later. I’m so excited to share a FREE tool to help you drive traffic and make sales from Instagram today! We first launched Linkin.bio by Later over 2.5 years ago and I’m happy to say it has been one of our most successful features to date. In fact, Linkin.bio has driven 200 million+ page views from Instagram! Today, we’re making Linkin.bio available to everyone, for FREE, so businesses of all sizes can do more with the link in their Instagram bio. Here’s an overview of the features: 🔗 A custom Linkin.bio URL that can be copied directly into your Instagram bio 🖼 Your Linkin.bio page looks like your Instagram feed, so it’s super easy to navigate ⚡️ Add links to individual Instagram posts (even ones that are already published) 📈 Track performance with click analytics, pageviews in your Later dashboard 🔑 Monitor traffic from UTM tags in Google Analytics If you want to remove the branded banner, add multiple links to one post, or use our Shopify integration, you can upgrade to the paid version for $19/month. We would love to hear your feedback, comment below or you can tweet me at @cindychenc
