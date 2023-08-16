Products
Home
→
Linkhat
Linkhat
Instant one-pagers from company URLs
Visit
Upvote 6
Free Options
Discuss
Embed
Share
Stats
Instantly turn any company website into a detailed one-pager filled with company information on product, team, financials, competitors and more. This saves investors hours on company and team due diligence, with more time left for deeper analysis.
Launched in
Analytics
Investing
Venture Capital
About this launch
Linkhat was hunted by
Johan
in
Analytics
,
Investing
,
Venture Capital
. Made by
Johan
. Featured on August 17th, 2023.
Upvotes
6
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
