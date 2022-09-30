Products
Linkhat
Ranked #4 for today
Linkhat
Datarooms for remote fundraising
Linkhat is a dataroom for founders who are fundraising remotely. A fast and easy-to-use integrated tool that organises and structures your fundraising process for you, so you can get back to work.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Analytics
,
Tech
by
Linkhat
About this launch
Linkhat
Datarooms for remote fundraising
Linkhat by
Linkhat
was hunted by
Messiah Faloan
in
Productivity
,
Analytics
,
Tech
. Made by
Messiah Faloan
. Featured on October 1st, 2022.
Linkhat
is not rated yet. This is Linkhat's first launch.
