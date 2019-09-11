Discussion
Maker
Dan Stevens
Hi PH! I created linkfru when I couldn't find anything that allowed me to simply whack a page up on the web. Why might you want to do that you ask? In this day and age of the web, we have loads of ways to share content. In terms of simplified, hosted and linkable content, I met barriers. 🔗 With linkfru, I kept the creation process simple, which resulted in a format that we can all follow. As a user, you input a few pieces of information like an image, title and URL (you may want to link to) and voila, you have a live page on the interwebs in seconds. ⏲️ The main message? Blazin' fast linkable content in seconds. 🔥 Some use cases are: + Share content with friends/family with a preface + Whip up great, simple landing pages + Link to products/services as an affiliate instead of a cold, direct link + Promote content to your following without taking an afternoon to build + Put something you need live on the web without domains, hosting and clunky builders. Thanks to @vinrob for the illustrations from manypixels. Please feel free to ask any questions, probe the platform, offer feedback, criticism and suggestions. 👍
Just gave it a go. Pretty cool seeing something spring to life from a few inputs. Does what it says.
