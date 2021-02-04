discussion
Rédouane Rmdn
MakerCEO and Co-Founder @Snipfeed
Hi All! Thanks for checking LinkFree 🙂 How does it work? It’s simple - enter your social media or LinkTree handle, and we automatically generate a free bio page for you. It’s already hard being a creator, and it’s harder when you’re charged a recurring fee just to have a bio link. We keep it free - and we only make money when you do. At Snipfeed, our mission is to help everyday creators build successful businesses. The key is to to convert followers into customers, which is where the bio link comes in. It not only increases engagement and traffic, but also provides precious data on followers. With your link you can: Get tipped, without burdening your followers with a recurring fee Integrate monetization tools and payments directly Get insightful data to improve your following and build a mailing list Let us know if you have any feedback, we’re continuously working to help creators build empires of tomorrow!
Love the product! Super easy to transform my tiktok link to your bio-page. Feels like my content is much more accessible. So fast to create too. Thanks Snipfeed!
Best product for content creators & people that want everything in a link, in a beautiful design ! I use it for my organization and it's a gamechanging for our content !
Well done guys! Keep it going ! 👊🏻