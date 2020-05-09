Discussion
Francesco Pennella
Maker
I've been working on this new project for some months and now it is finally available on the Play Store. So I wanted to share this new Android application with you. The idea of LinKeep is to work as any other application in which to store notes, but instead of notes it allows you to manage, open, edit, share, copy, catalog and filter any kind of links easily and quickly. It's a specific app but with the semplicity of any other application in which store notes. It's possible to create a new link within the application, but also directly from the browser via the share command. The app also provides a shortcut, within the contextual menu that appear when the text is selected, through which it is possible to interact with LinKeep. Moreover you can also save some links into the Archive section and add them to your list of links later. Personally with this app I have solved a lot of problems that I had before. I hope this will also be the case for those who will try it or use it in the future. Keep and manage you links!
