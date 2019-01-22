LinkedIn Review 2.0 by Resume World

Resume Worded's LinkedIn Review 2.0 helps you get more jobs, leads and opportunities via LinkedIn. Our AI-powered technology grades your LinkedIn Profile and gives you intelligent insights on how to rank higher on LinkedIn and increase your profile's visibility.
v2.0 includes a whole host of new features!
Rohan MahtaniMaker@rmahtani93 · Made Resume Worded & Instamake
Hi PH! Great to be back here. I'm so excited to launch this today 🙌! The problem 95% of all recruiters and hiring managers use LinkedIn to find candidates. Additionally, millions use their LinkedIn profiles to attract clients and prospects to their businesses. LinkedIn is more important than ever in building your personal brand and career. However, most people don’t take advantage of LinkedIn. Most profiles on LinkedIn are vague and aren’t optimized for what they’re looking for. This makes your profile harder to find and results in you missing out on opportunities. I built this tool to change that - implement the feedback on your profile and you'll get more views by to your LinkedIn profile, by people that matter to you. The solution Upload your (or anyone’s) public LinkedIn profile in PDF using LinkedIn’s ‘Save to PDF’ feature. The analyser will: ✅ Review your LinkedIn profile against 50+ rules and criteria in seconds; you'll get feedback on each core component of your profile, including your headline, summary, work experience and more! ✅ Give you specific, actionable feedback on how to improve your profile’s visibility and discoverability ✅ Powered by AI and NLP, the tool grades each section of your profile ✅ Analyze what keywords your LinkedIn profile ranks for. Optimize your profile accordingly. ✅ LinkedIn networking templates to help you grow and cultivate your network ✅ Help you achieve your career goals by generating more leads, opportunities and recruiter requests The story of v2 Around mid-last year, I launched the v1 of LinkedIn Review. At the time, it was very much a side project to my main product (Resume Worded). It got a good amount of traction, but more importantly, a ton of people not only commented on PH, but also emailed me personally about how it helped them become better at getting the most out of LinkedIn. Over the past several months, I spoke to a bunch of career coaches, users and my newsletter subs. Using their feedback (thank you again!), I went back to the drawing board and after what feels like 100 iterations later, the product was finally ready :) Here's what's new compared to v1 🔥 Totally redesigned experience from ground up - every single thing was designed from scratch 🔥 20+ new features, including keyword analysis to help you rank for the right terms you want to rank for and LinkedIn networking templates 🔥 New checks - including analyzing your profile's language, tone, sentiment using nlp 🔥 New examples - learn from top profiles Try it for your own LinkedIn profile, or anyone else in your industry! You can ‘Save to PDF’ any profile on LinkedIn and upload it to the tool. If you have any feedback, please let me know! Rohan
Hovo Evans@hovo_evans · tech geek and trendy stuff lover
very useful if you wish to optimize your profile and don't know how to start
Rohan MahtaniMaker@rmahtani93 · Made Resume Worded & Instamake
@hovo_evans thanks Hovo! Let me know if you have any feedback
Daniil Okhlopkov@okhlopkov · Data and Blockchain Scientist
Why I can't login with Linkedin? :)
Rohan MahtaniMaker@rmahtani93 · Made Resume Worded & Instamake
@okhlopkov Hey Daniel! We considered was a 'Login with LinkedIn' button; however, the public profile that is returned from LinkedIn's API was limited and wasn't as complete as the PDF that you upload to get an analysis. The PDF option seemed perfect. It is one extra 10-second step, but it allows people to upload not only their profile, but anyone else's in their industry, in case they wanted to compare their profiles. We right now just support email, Gmail and FB to sign up, but can look to add other sign in methods if you need them!
