LinkedIn Organic

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Julian Shapiro
Maker
Julian.com
Hey Product Hunt 👋 Julian here. We made an interesting discovery for B2B marketing: Compared to other growth channels, there are outsized returns if you focus on growing your personal audience on LinkedIn. Why? There’s not a lot of quality content on LinkedIn. At least compared to Twitter and YouTube. So if you create content that's decent, it's not hard to stand out. And LinkedIn will distribute good posts far and wide—far beyond your personal connections. Big also boosts to be had. We interviewed top LinkedIn audience builders and LinkedIn employees to create a thoughtful (and free) playbook to grow your B2B startup via LinkedIn. You’ll learn to: 1. Build an audience 2. Post engaging content 3. Capture leads off-platform 4. Optimize your profile Feel free to let us know what other growth topics you'd like DemandCurve.com to write playbooks on🙂
Share