LinkedIn Contact Exporter by Scriberr

Zachary Denham
Maker
Hello all! Zac here, maker of Scriberr 👋 - stoked to be launching on Product Hunt! Scriberr originated from watching my brother (an agency recruiter) spend (3+) hours each week manually copying and pasting candidate contact info from LinkedIn to his CRM for future outreach. The existing solutions to quickly export LinkedIn connections to your CRM are either tied to expensive software suites, or are notoriously unreliable, so I decided to make my own! While I think recruiters and sales people have the most to gain from this product, anyone who spends a lot of time on LinkedIn and keeps track of people in a Spreadsheet or CRM of sorts can save a lot of data entry time with Scriberr - there's a free tier for not-so-power users! Would love to hear your feedback, and if you need any help getting set up, do not hesitate to reach out!
