Deals
Jobs
Discussions
Ship
Mentors
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Linkedin Commenting Tool
Linkedin Commenting Tool
Comment as a business under any post in LinkedIn
Productivity
Marketing
Simple lightweight chrome extension that adds a shortcut button to allow LinkedIn users to comment on behalf of business pages.
Commenting as your business page helps drive traffic
to your business LinkedIn profile.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Collection
Featured
an hour ago
discussion
follow discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Ihor Onyshchenko
Maker
Simple small things that save me on average 1 hour a day. Decided to share it with you all. Open to suggestions for extra functionality or feature requests.
Upvote
Share
8h
Send