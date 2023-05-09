Products
Linkedin Carousel Maker
Linkedin Carousel Maker
Turn your thoughts into beautiful carousels for Linkedin
Create beautiful Linkedin Carousels in seconds for free.
Launched in
Design Tools
Marketing
LinkedIn
by
Sprig Replays & AI User Insights
Ad
Get real-time product learnings via Replays & GPT-powered AI
About this launch
Linkedin Carousel Maker
Turn your thoughts into beautiful carousels for Linkedin
Linkedin Carousel Maker by
Linkedin Carousel Maker
was hunted by
Danny Chu
in
Design Tools
,
Marketing
,
LinkedIn
. Made by
Danny Chu
and
Shivansh Mehendiratta
. Featured on May 10th, 2023.
Upvotes
13
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
