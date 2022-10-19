Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
Linkchimp
Linkchimp
Linkchimp
Check for broken links in Mailchimp emails
Free Options
Linkchimp finds broken links in your Mailchimp emails and sends automatic alerts when another link breaks.
Launched in
Email
,
Email Marketing
,
Marketing automation
by
Linkchimp
About this launch
Linkchimp
Check for broken links in Mailchimp emails
0
reviews
0
followers
Linkchimp by
Linkchimp
was hunted by
Meelis Ojasild
in
Email
,
Email Marketing
,
Marketing automation
. Made by
Meelis Ojasild
. Featured on October 20th, 2022.
Linkchimp
is not rated yet. This is Linkchimp's first launch.
