Linkbuildr for WordPress

Yuri Burchenya
Great stuff, @nick_eubanks ! Thanks for sharing this with the community. I think the subject line "Gave you a shoutout" will quickly find it's way to many custom "Skip the inbox" filters in Gmail 😅
Hunter
Nick is a long time friend in the SEO industry and has built an incredible agency and set of tools over the years to enable SEO success. Linkbuildr is something I have wanted to exist for years.
Maker
Thanks so much for sharing @dohertyjf ! We built this tool over a year ago and have been testing it on our own sites. Sites running Linkbuildr have seen an average increase in shares and mentions of almost 30% over sites without it. It's the tool I always wanted; so we built it :)
