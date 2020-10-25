  1. Home
Link to QR

Free beautiful QR codes

#4 Product of the DayToday
Free beautiful QR codes. Add/remove borders. Add text, use transparent background, apply any color. No registration or credit card needed
4 Reviews5.0/5
Alex Bas
Maker
Fajar Siddiq
@alex_basyuk can export to svg?
Vi
Nice job! Do you plan charge for this product in the future?
Oksana Barabaka
nice product dude!
Vitaliy Pashuk
ineterested in new products
simple and beutiful
Marc Levin
how do you plan to make money on it?
