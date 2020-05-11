Link ROS - Cloud Logging+Viz for Robots
Thank you @justinkan for hunting us! Hi hunters! My name is Joshua Wilson and I am the CEO of Freedom Robotics. We launched Freedom Robotics last year with the mission to help robotics companies scale and get to market faster. I am super-excited to introduce Link ROS, which helps ROS 1 and 2 developers do just that. With robots, we spend most of our time debugging the extremely complex systems (sensors, hardware busses, connectivity, logic, random libraries and ROS packages). - Link ROS provides robotic developers and hobbyists with: - One line install for ROS 1 and 2 - Direct synchronization of compressed and filtered messages - Fine-grained control of what you store (You don’t always need 100 hz /odom data ;-) - Multiple graph, 3d and data views for each topic - Sharable replays to help debug your robot - Full-stack cpu, process, topic and network stats Our goal is to improve and simplify the experience of developing with ROS. You can check out more in a blog post by our Head of Robotics, Stephen Hansen @scubasteve8. (Blog post: https://www.freedomrobotics.ai/b...) With COVID, we are seeing a lot of our customers (and new robotic developers) jumping in to directly help the world through delivery, medical robots and other infrastructure automations. Our goal is to help get people to market faster, at a higher level of quality and where they can actually build supportable robots (whether they are a single person tinkering at home or a large team building the next Spot-Mini). We are looking to get as much feedback on what works, what would help people develop faster, and any other crazy ideas you guys have. Therefore, we have made one robot free for a year for all Product Hunters! Head over to our website and use the coupon code PRODUCTHUNT. (Website: https://www.freedomrobotics.ai/l...) Can’t wait to see what you do with it! Sincerely, Joshua Wilson
For anyone working with robots or thinking about it, here’s a great way to get started! My friends co-founded Freedom Robotics to make building and scaling robotics products as easy as launching an iOS app or running an e-commerce website on AWS. In the same vein, they just launched this new cloud logging product, so definitely check it out.
I went through a Freedom demo last week - this is an incredible remote diagnostic and control tool for all kinds of robots. The combination of powerful features and simple implementation/readout is really impressive.
This is amazing work. I'm curious about the frontend stack you have used for the charts and heartbeat
Hi @srinivas_gowda1! Thanks for the questions! We are an api-first product so everything is built on an extremely scalable serverless stack which means if you have 1 hobby robot or 100,000 autonomous vehicles you can access them, log, visualize and even pilot them with very high quality data and good performance. For the front end, it is built in React and we have tuned both the design and UX with our customers to focus on allowing robotic developers to easily understand what is going on under the hood in their systems. The charts use multiple libraries and technologies as there isn’t one single one that can do it all. A few we use are D3 and Three.js, which are good core libraries to start with. We have layered significant work on data processing and visualization on top of them to make them work with the pretty significant data-load of many robots. Some robots publish 100's of topics many times per second with many megabyte payloads and our goal is to let developers see minutes and hours of this data in an efficient manner. We would love to get as much feedback on our work as possible, so we can make it perform as cleanly as we can for robotic developers. If you have any ideas, we would love to hear them - and have you try it out yourself (for free)!
Elegant, intuitive, yet flexible interfaces -- I love it! Every time I see your latest stuff, I'm reminded of the quote "It's like giving a glass of ice water to somebody in hell." Nice work, yet again. :)
