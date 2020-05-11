Discussion
Justin Kan
Hunter
For anyone working with robots or thinking about it, here’s a great way to get started! My friends co-founded Freedom Robotics to make building and scaling robotics products as easy as launching an iOS app or running an e-commerce website on AWS. In the same vein, they just launched this new cloud logging product, so definitely check it out.
This is amazing work. I'm curious about the frontend stack you have used for the charts and heartbeat
Maker
Hi @srinivas_gowda1! Thanks for the questions! We are an api-first product so everything is built on an extremely scalable serverless stack which means if you have 1 hobby robot or 100,000 autonomous vehicles you can access them, log, visualize and even pilot them with very high quality data and good performance. For the front end, it is built in React and we have tuned both the design and UX with our customers to focus on allowing robotic developers to easily understand what is going on under the hood in their systems. The charts use multiple libraries and technologies as there isn’t one single one that can do it all. A few we use are D3 and Three.js, which are good core libraries to start with. We have layered significant work on data processing and visualization on top of them to make them work with the pretty significant data-load of many robots. Some robots publish 100's of topics many times per second with many megabyte payloads and our goal is to let developers see minutes and hours of this data in an efficient manner. We would love to get as much feedback on our work as possible, so we can make it perform as cleanly as we can for robotic developers. If you have any ideas, we would love to hear them - and have you try it out yourself (for free)!
