Link Reminder is a Slack App that helps boost your team's productivity by automatically remembering links and reminding teammates to take a look.
Never chase after anyone again to get a Pull Request reviewed, feedback on a document. Works with all links!
Phong ThieuMaker@pthieu
I worked at IBM where I managed a team and wanted to reduce the turn-around time on PR reviews. I wrote a hacky custom script to track these requests by looking at message text. It brought the review time from 2-3 days to hours. After I left IBM, I extended the script to work with all links as I saw a need from roles outside of Engineering. I was able to see similar improvements in productivity. After gaining enough skills in NLP, Infrastructure Engineering, and SOA, I've rebuilt that old script to be productionized, scalable, and secure. Now available to all Slack Teams!
