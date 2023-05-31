Products
Home
→
Product
→
Link Central
Link Central
A better URL creator for Google Analytics UTM tagging
No more painful UTM tagging. Work smarter with Link Central—an intuitive, marketer-friendly URL builder. Eliminate manual data entry errors, ensure precise tracking, and simplify teamwork. Maximize effort, save time effortlessly.
Launched in
Advertising
Marketing automation
Marketing attribution
by
Link Central
About this launch
Link Central
A better URL creator for Google Analytics UTM tagging
Link Central by
Link Central
was hunted by
Nick Rakic
in
Advertising
,
Marketing automation
,
Marketing attribution
. Made by
Nick Rakic
. Featured on June 1st, 2023.
Link Central
is not rated yet. This is Link Central's first launch.
