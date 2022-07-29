Products
LINK
Ranked #14 for today
LINK
Make new friends with your old friends
LINK is a mobile social app for the next generation. Invite friends to make group profiles, meet people based on your interests, and discover exclusive events nearby. Download now to join our 10,000+ users!
Messaging
Social Network
Tech
LINK
LINK
Make new friends with your old friends.
LINK by
LINK
Nicolas Podesta
Messaging
Social Network
Tech
Nicolas Podesta
Chi Kei Loi
Dayton Hedges
Alexander Ulm
. Featured on August 2nd, 2022.
LINK
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is LINK's first launch.
