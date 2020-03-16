Lingvanex Translator for Desktop

Discussion
Hi Product Hunters 👋, I'm a Product Manager at Lingvanex. I want to introduce our most powerful product - Translator for MacOS and Windows - modern translation software for 112 languages. With Lingvanex Translator you get a powerful infrastructure including translators for Desktop and Mobile (iOS and Android), Translators for Browsers (Chrome, Opera, Firefox, and Edge), Translators for Messengers (Facebook, Viber, and Telegram). And also Phone Call Translator and Translator for Slack which we presented recently on Product Hunt. You get ALL THIS in ONE SUBSCRIPTION and in one account. Perhaps, you use Google Translator, but with Lingvanex Translator you have a powerful tool in your dock or taskbar. Here are some key features: - Text translation into 112 languages - Translation of large volume of text documents of any type (pdf, doc, rtf, etc.) - Offline Translation - Translation of text on images - Voice translation - Listening to the translated text - Dictionary with many alternate translations, and meanings of words - Seamless synchronization of history across all devices - Sharing translated text with friends or other applications We have a 7-day trial version that allows you to explore all the features. I hope you enjoy Lingvanex Translator. If you have any suggestions or comments about errors, write comments below or send an email support@lingvanex.com With best regards, Sergey
The product line is really interesting. Give it a try! and ask your questions.
Absolutely amazing app!
wow, pretty interesting to translate documents. need to try it
