Lingvanex Machine Translation

Siarhei Nekhaichyk
Maker
Product Manager at Lingvanex
Hello, Hunters Our team presents Machine Translation Solutions that can be easily integrated into lots of business cases. We can offer two options for that: cloud API and on-premise translation server. Both solutions work with 110 languages. Startups are welcome for integration. Investors are welcome for funding ●● CLOUD API ●● Suits best for * User-generated content translation * Communication with international audience * Language learning services * International support teams * Business Analysis * Website localization * Patent search Our Cloud API Benefits * Easy to integrate with free technical support. * Cheaper price for higher volumes (from $5 to $1 for million characters) * No attribution requirements like solutions from Google or Microsoft. * Dictionary meaning, transliteration, transcription, usage examples for translated words. * No need for own servers & infrastructure. You can check the translation quality on this page: https://lingvanex.com/demo The API documentation is here https://lingvanex.com/documentat... Especially for Hunters, we have prepared special keys to check the possibility of translating 5-10 million characters. You need to register in the service https://lingvanex.com/login/ and send an account to sn@lingvanex.com and we will send you the key ●● ON-PREMISE TRANSLATION SERVER ●● For those who need real privacy, we suggest paying attention to Lingvanex On-premise Translation Server. It can translate text and documents of 20 format types like (pdf, docx, txt, etc) with no internet connection. Private Server Benefits * All data is stored on your servers * Flat price for any translation volume * Unlimited translations * Free language model updates * Translate 20 documents types with preserving formatting. ******* OUR COMPANY IS LOOKING FOR INVESTMENTS ******* We have 400k free users, 2000 paying users, 20% Monthly growth rate and incorporated in Cyprus (EU) Contact email is: alexeir@lingvanex.com *****************************************************
This is a great idea.
@lukassmital Thank you!!!
Super
@anastasiya_sl thanks!
I like the idea. Translation is an issue, its great you are solving this on Cloud API :)
@brycebarbier Thanks. We will be glad to see you as our client.
Great product, awesome team!
@uladzislau_kaminski Thank you!