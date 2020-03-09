Lingvanex Translator for Slack
Pavel Litvinko
Hi, Product Hunters! I'm developing chatbots since 2015, but this is the first time I'm posting my app on Product Hunt so I am really excited and can't wait to hear your feedback! Lingvanex Translator for Slack can simply solve a language barrier problem in your team, community, with your international clients and outsourcing partners. The app automatically translates messages posted in Slack channels & threads into 112 languages. No more copying-and-pasting! What makes this app different? Lingvanex Translator translates not only text messages, but also translates large documents, websites, recognizes & translates images right in your Slack workspace. Also, we don't have monthly limits for the translation. ♾ What the app can do? – Auto-translation in channels & threads – Language autodetection – Recognize and translate text on images – Translate websites – Translate large documents (.doc, .docx, .pdf, .rtf) – Commands for quick translation (For example, type in the channel: "/translate es Good morning!" ☀️) – Translate individual messages with "Translate this message" Action – Single account and synchronization across all Lingvanex Apps – Powerful Neural Translation Engine 🧠 – Translation to 112 languages Special offer for Product Hunters! We want to give you a Lingvanex Premium Subscription for 1 month for free in exchange for your comments! Activate your account here: https://lingvanex.com/slack-subs... I hope you enjoy Lingvanex Translator for Slack and that it will help you better understand your coworkers! 👨💻 Please share your thoughts and feedback with us, Pavel 👋🏼
