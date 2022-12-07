Products
This is the latest launch from Linguix
See Linguix’s 6 previous launches →
Linguix Writing Assistant API
Linguix Writing Assistant API
Bring real-time writing support to your app to boost UX
With the Linguix API embedded in your application, your end users can create more effective content more efficiently. This will help you to elevate the UX of your app, boost retention, and earn more.
Launched in
API
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
by
Linguix
About this launch
Linguix
No more writing mistakes
Linguix Writing Assistant API by
Linguix
was hunted by
Alex Lashkov
in
API
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Alex Lashkov
,
Vitaly Kukharenko
and
Eugene Godov
. Featured on December 7th, 2022.
Linguix
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 83 users. It first launched on April 9th, 2019.
