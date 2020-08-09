Linguix Snippets
Alex Lashkov
Maker
Hi all and thanks Kevin for hunting us! Let me tell you what Linguix snippets are and how the feature works: - You can create a snippet i.e. a template of an email, pitch, invite, or social media update, assign it a shortcut, and then instantly insert it where needed by hitting a shortcut. - It is super useful when you need to write lots of similar messages, intros, follow-ups, etc. - Snippets can be easily added using our web app at Linguix.com. You can assign a shortcut for every snippet. - Then, if you have our browser extension installed (Chrome, Firefox, Edge are supported), hit ⌥⇧ Space on Mac or Shift+Ctrl+Space on Windows to instantly insert your template. - This can be done on millions of websites, including Gmail, LinkedIn, Facebook, etc. - Snippets allow saving up to $18 per hour and $10,600 a year on email and social Writing Enjoy: https://linguix.com/snippets Looking forward to hearing your feedback!
I've been using Linguix for about a year. Like to see the product evolves to smth bigger rather than just a grammar checker. Snippets feature allows me to save time on typing LinkedIn intros, meeting scheduling emails as I have to send such things almost every day!
