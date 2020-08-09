  1. Home
The average professional spends around 28% of the working day managing emails. Linguix Snippets is the easiest way to speed up your work. Boost productivity and consistency when typing on any website!
Alex Lashkov
Maker
Hi all and thanks Kevin for hunting us! Let me tell you what Linguix snippets are and how the feature works: - You can create a snippet i.e. a template of an email, pitch, invite, or social media update, assign it a shortcut, and then instantly insert it where needed by hitting a shortcut. - It is super useful when you need to write lots of similar messages, intros, follow-ups, etc. - Snippets can be easily added using our web app at Linguix.com. You can assign a shortcut for every snippet. - Then, if you have our browser extension installed (Chrome, Firefox, Edge are supported), hit ⌥⇧ Space on Mac or Shift+Ctrl+Space on Windows to instantly insert your template. - This can be done on millions of websites, including Gmail, LinkedIn, Facebook, etc. - Snippets allow saving up to $18 per hour and $10,600 a year on email and social Writing Enjoy: https://linguix.com/snippets Looking forward to hearing your feedback!
Margo Robbie
I've been using Linguix for about a year. Like to see the product evolves to smth bigger rather than just a grammar checker. Snippets feature allows me to save time on typing LinkedIn intros, meeting scheduling emails as I have to send such things almost every day!
Alex Lashkov
Maker
@margvs Hey Margo, thanks for being our user and for your review!
