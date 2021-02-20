discussion
Alex Lashkov
Maker
Linguix.com
Hey Product Hunt, Alex is here, Linguix.com co-founder. Thanks for the hunt, @kevin! I’m excited the Linguix Keyboard is now live! The whole team at Linguix worked hard for 11 months to make this happen and deliver this high-demand feature. More than 50,000 people are using our AI-powered writing assistance technologies every day. Linguix allows people from all over the world to write great emails, articles, and social media posts. And one of the most frequently requested features for us was the mobile keyboard (with plagiarism check being #2–stay tuned for it!) Now, we bring our AI-fueled algorithm that generates recommendations for grammar, punctuation, style issues, and provides human-like writing enhancement suggestions to iOS and Android. What you’ll get when you install our keyboard: - feature-rich native-like keyboard for you to feel at home - 2700 advanced grammar, spelling, and style corrections - database of 9 million typos - punctuation and typography recommendations - completions bar for faster typing and the review mode to swipe through corrections in longer texts - non-native English speaker-friendly grammar checking algorithm that helps, not demotivates Privacy notice: Linguix Keyboard sends your text to our servers over a securely encrypted connection. No content will be stored on our servers longer than necessary to generate corrections. Give our iOS and Android apps a try and let us know what you think! We're excited and ready to answer all possible questions!
