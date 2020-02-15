Linguix Grammar Checker for Chrome
Margo Robbie
I use this product for about a year. After the redesign, the extension has a friendly UX and works fast, even if lots of tabs are opened.
Hello Product Hunt, I'm Alex, co-founder at Linguix.com and thanks to @chrismessina for hunting us! Today I'd like to tell you about our brand new Linguix Grammar and Spell Checker for Chrome. With the app you can: - Check grammar instantly and in real-time on your favorite sites, including Google Docs (beta!), Gmail, Facebook, etc. - Apply 2000+ advanced grammar, spelling, and style corrections. Fix about 9,000,000 typos. - Expand your vocabulary by looking definitions of words when reading (right-click + “Look up in Linguix”) or getting synonyms suggestions when writing (alt+double click). -All for free! Here is also a Premium (https://linguix.com/premium) offer that includes: - 700 Premium checks for punctuation, grammar, context, and sentence structure; - a content templates' library featuring multiple essay formats, research paper templates; - extended rules descriptions in the Web App. Looking forward to hearing your feedback, and if you're interested in checking out the tool — please sign up at https://linguix.com or install the extension via Chrome Web Store. P.S. There is a 30% discount offer for a yearly plan for Product Hunt users!
