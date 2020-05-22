Linguix Business Grammar & Spell Checker
Take your business communication to a new level
Discussion
Alex Lashkov
Maker
Thanks, Chris! Hello PH community. I am really excited about launching this new service 😀 Let me tell you what is Linguix Business. Briefly, Linguix Business provides writing insights on the company level. You can measure the productivity of your content creation process and improve communications in every department. With Linguix Business, you can: - Check grammar in real-time using browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, Edge. - Fix about 9,000,000 different typos on the go. - Get grammar, punctuation, and style recommendations, as well as audience-specific goal-based suggestions. - Vocabulary enhancement features include synonym suggestions and word definitions. - Integrate Linguix with dozens of business-critical apps, including Google Docs/Sheets, Jira, and Salesforce. - Enjoy personalized learning. Help your non-native speaking team members to boost their language proficiency by learning from their own mistakes. - Measure your team's writing productivity and confidence. - Perform easy team management. Invite new team members with a couple of clicks. - Keep your data secure. Browser extensions and our web app allow users to edit content without needing to keep it on our servers. Finally, you can always give Linguix a try by creating your free account. Individual members get access to the same tools that Linguix Business provides, except for the centralized analytical dashboard. Let me know if you have any questions or feedback.
Hey @alexlashkov, congrats on the launch! One quick question: what the most popular use cases for the app are? I mean, everything is clear with a regular version of the software, but who needs to get the Business plan?
Maker
@margvs Hey Margo, nice question, thanks. Basically, we see several use cases for our Business app. First is sales – with a better grammar your team will be more convincing. Second most popular application is marketing, as poor writing can't get your copy noticed. Plus, I've also seen companies using Linguix for their customer support and even for internal communications. Also, non-native startup founders also implement Linguix to boost their communication (both outbound and inbound).
