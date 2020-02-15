  1. Home
AI-fueled algorithm generates context-appropriate recommendations for grammar, punctuation, style issues, and provides vocabulary enhancement suggestions. Use Linguix to check grammar instantly and in real-time on your favorite sites.
I use this product for about a year. After the redesign, the extension has a friendly UX and works fast, even if lots of tabs are opened.
@margvs hi Margo, thanks for your feedback. Happy you like the product 😀 If you have any questions about Linguix, feel free to ping me at any time!
Are you going to add other languages? Particularly Dutch
@dennis_claassen Dennis, this is not in the backlog for nearest months, but if we will get more requests like this, we could think about it again. But for now the main focus is English.
Great service great extension
@new_user_10642eadd8 Thanks! If you have any questions - feel free to ask!
Fantastic product with great features. Gdocs functionality is very useful as there isn't that many tools that do that.
@darksidezoo hey Lubomir, thanks for warm words! We will work hard to push the product forward 🔥🔥🔥
