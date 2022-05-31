Products
LingQ
LingQ
The fast, fun and effective way to learn languages
You will learn a language best from content that interests you. With LingQ you choose what to study. In addition to our huge course library you can import anything into LingQ and instantly turn it into an interactive lesson.
Launched in
Android
,
Chrome Extensions
,
Languages
+1 by
LingQ
About this launch
LingQ by
LingQ
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Android
,
Chrome Extensions
,
Languages
. Made by
Mark Kaufmann
and
Elizabeth Lebel
. Featured on May 31st, 2022.
LingQ
is not rated yet0. It first launched on February 21st, 2017.
Upvotes
2
Comments
0
Daily rank
#26
Weekly rank
#36
