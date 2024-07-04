Launches
lingotheory

AI Chinese language tutor

Free
Practice speaking in Mandarin Chinese through Daily Conversations with a smart Ai tutor
Launched in
Education
Languages
Online Learning
 by
About this launch
0
reviews
15
followers
was hunted by
Joshua Godwin
in Education, Languages, Online Learning. Made by
Joshua Godwin
. Featured on July 6th, 2024.
Upvotes
14
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-