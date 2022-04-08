Products
Lingoo
Lingoo
AI powered accurate, simple, translations
Productivity
+ 2
Lingoo is an AI powered translation service for small businesses, developers, and websites. We allow you to import your GitHub repo then just select which json files you want to translate. Our built-in CI/CD system triggers for every code change.
