Lingolol

Lingolol

Learn languages while you laugh, with TikTok stars

Learn languages while you laugh, with the TikTok language stars. Lingolol has a collection of bitesize funny videos and memes, curated into categories including Spanish, English, German, and French. Submit your own videos, or subscribe for more!
Launched in
Funny
Social Media
Languages
 by
Lingolol
Lingolol
LingololLearn languages while you laugh, with TikTok stars
Lingolol by
Lingolol
was hunted by
Graeme
in Funny, Social Media, Languages. Made by
Graeme
. Featured on July 17th, 2023.
Lingolol
is not rated yet. This is Lingolol's first launch.
