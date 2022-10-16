Products
Home
→
Product
→
Lingo Pals
Lingo Pals
Helping kids learn a foreign language via pen pals
Visit
Upvote 2
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
We connect children from around the world to learn each other’s native language. A safe, fun, digital language exchange for K-12.
Launched in
Kids
,
Education
,
Languages
by
Lingo Pals
About this launch
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Lingo Pals by
Lingo Pals
was hunted by
Meklit Gebre-Mariam
in
Kids
,
Education
,
Languages
. Made by
Meklit Gebre-Mariam
. Featured on October 18th, 2022.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#33
Week rank
#71
