Home
Product
Lingo Champion
Lingo Champion
Learn languages while browsing the web
Visit
Learn the vocabulary you actually use daily. 1. Install the extension 2. Set the language you want to learn 3. Set how many words or sentences to translate 4. The extension will do the translation as you browse 5. Optional: skip certain domains
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Education
,
Languages
by
Lingo Champion - Chrome extension
About this launch
Lingo Champion - Chrome extension
Learn languages while browsing the web
0
reviews
7
followers
Lingo Champion by
Lingo Champion - Chrome extension
was hunted by
Meelis Ojasild
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Education
,
Languages
. Made by
Meelis Ojasild
. Featured on March 2nd, 2023.
Lingo Champion - Chrome extension
is not rated yet. This is Lingo Champion - Chrome extension's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
2
Day rank
#55
Week rank
#248
