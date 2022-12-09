Products
Home
→
Product
→
Lingo Bingo
Lingo Bingo
Stereotype Bingo
Find out who is the biggest tech bro, weeb, ABG or corporate stereotype and tell your friend their basic without telling them! Use a preset or create your own bingo! Useful for repetitive meetings, memeing in live streams and more. Plus it rhymes.
Launched in
Funny
,
Games
,
Entertainment
by
Lingo Bingo
About this launch
Lingo Bingo
Stereotype Bingo
Lingo Bingo by
Lingo Bingo
was hunted by
EllAchE
in
Funny
,
Games
,
Entertainment
. Made by
EllAchE
. Featured on December 16th, 2022.
Lingo Bingo
Lingo Bingo is not rated yet. This is Lingo Bingo's first launch.
Upvotes 7
7
Comments 1
1
Day rank #23
#23
Week rank
#244
