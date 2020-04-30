Discussion
👋 I’m the Founder and CEO of Lingbe. We want to help the entire Education Industry by creating a FREE language conversation application so you can practice that language you have always been too shy to speak. What you’ll get: ⚒ Access to a +500,000 community interested in speaking a new language 📜 You can make calls with natives speakers 🤝 You can help the community with your native language 📗 A guide with 22 tips for learning a foreign language, grab it here. 📖 Earn lingos and use them in your calls 📝 Add friends and keep learning with them It’s our goal to keep your learning journey strong and vigorous and to help you feel more confident following it every day. Now you have all the weapons you need to successfully take up a new language or even reach proficiency by practicing with the most inspired partners. Made with 💚 from the Lingbe team. We’ll see you on the other side!
Heeey! I ve been using it for a long time! Great product, congrats team.
@juanma_varo Thank you mate! Hope you're enjoying the App ;)
Great to see you here guys! I am practicing my Spanish every day thanks to this app! Amazing product! ❤️
@m_a_r_i_a_s_a_m that's it! Practicing evey day as a routine is the key to progress in your spanish!
I have been using Lingbe to practise my English with natives speakers and it works great! Congrats team 👏
@jesus_vivas thank you! Keep practicing 💪💪
Great Idea!! The quiz of learning a new language is not the ortography or gramatical aspects, is The hability to speak fluently. I'll probe the App 😉
Thank you @seoparaceos , that's it! In order to have the whole understanding of a language you have to put in on practice!