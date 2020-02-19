LINER for MS Edge

  1. Home
#1 Web & PDF Highlighter for moible and PC.
LINER is a web highlighter that helps you highlight texts on the internet. We help you filter out noisy content, so you can focus on key references. Sometimes you only need one sentence from a 100-page document.
Brian Woo
Brian Woo
Maker
Today, we proudly announce the release of LINER for Microsoft Edge. With the official launch of the new MS Edge on January 15, 2020, LINER has been chosen as one of the early partners of the browser. As the new MS Edge supports both Windows and macOS, our Mac users can also enjoy LINER on the updated browser. Maximize your productivity with LINER on the new Microsoft Edge.
@wcm0505 I like to read online and I was always looking for an app like yours. I wanted to annotate online and save it for later, but somehow I couldn't find any tools that could do that. Thanks a lot. one question, is there a mobile app for it too?
alan_park
alan_park
Interesting app does it sync with other platforms?
Brian Woo
Brian Woo
Maker
@chamchimeokja Yest it does! Highlights made on your desktop on the new MS Edge will automatically be saved on your mobile as well.
alan_park
alan_park
@wcm0505 nice. i'll give it a shot
Brian Woo
Brian Woo
Maker
@chamchimeokja Let me know if you have any other questions!
Chloe Kim
Chloe Kim
I love this product, I use everyday :)
Brian Woo
Brian Woo
Maker
@chloe_kim Thanks for using LINER!
Dave Martinez
Dave Martinez
Feel like this could really help sorting things out the way I want without going through trouble of finding things on bookmark .. or even after that, where is the paragraph I need that i know i remeber seeing it somewhere... but i feel like this could ease out those annoying issues quite well.
Luke Kim
Luke Kim
Hi, I’m a PhD candidate living in Seoul. I’ve been using LINER for Chrome as a premium user. This is the best tool that I could find on the internet while doing some serious research projects. Thank you for this great product and keep up the good work team!
