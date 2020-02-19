LINER for MS Edge
All-in-one web highlighter for the new MS Edge
#3 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
8 Reviews
Brian Woo
Maker
Today, we proudly announce the release of LINER for Microsoft Edge. With the official launch of the new MS Edge on January 15, 2020, LINER has been chosen as one of the early partners of the browser. As the new MS Edge supports both Windows and macOS, our Mac users can also enjoy LINER on the updated browser. Maximize your productivity with LINER on the new Microsoft Edge.
Upvote (20)Share
@chamchimeokja Yest it does! Highlights made on your desktop on the new MS Edge will automatically be saved on your mobile as well.
Upvote (8)Share
@chamchimeokja Let me know if you have any other questions!
@chloe_kim Thanks for using LINER!
Feel like this could really help sorting things out the way I want without going through trouble of finding things on bookmark .. or even after that, where is the paragraph I need that i know i remeber seeing it somewhere... but i feel like this could ease out those annoying issues quite well.
Upvote (4)Share